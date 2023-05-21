HANOVER, WV (WVNS) – One couple in our area reached a milestone few achieve.

Elzie and Rachel Blankenship celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Saturday as friends and family threw them a party at Huff Consolidated School.

Married in 1953, Elzie said the secret to such a long and happy marriage is faith.

“(There is a) good man up yonder. Put trust in him and he will lead us. He said he’s got us and he would guide the steps we take,” Elzie told 59News.

We at 59News congratulate Elzie and Rachel on their milestone anniversary!