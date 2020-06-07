Wyoming County Courthouse prepares to reopen June 17

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Staff at the Wyoming County Courthouse are preparing to open their doors to the public on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

County Commission President Jason Mullins said there will be some changes and guidelines everyone will have to follow due to COVID-19 concerns.

He commended employees for their efforts to make the building a safer environment for themselves and people in the community.

“I’m really proud of everyone that is working at the courthouse cause they are doing a great job still yet providing the services we normally provide but doing it in a safe way,” Mullins said. “We are protecting the citizens of the county, we are protecting our employees, you know they are a tight knit bunch there and the problem is if somebody gets sick in one of those offices we would be afraid everyone would get sick.”

Mullins said only a few people will be allowed in each office at a time. They’ve also installed Plexiglas sneeze guards.