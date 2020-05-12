Wyoming County Courthouse preparing to reopen

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS ) — Administrators at the Wyoming County Courthouse personnel are making plans to reopen the courthouse.

They constructing plexiglass shields to protect employees and the public. The plexiglass is half an inch thick. This, and other construction at the courthouse, ensures safer interactions. David Stover, the Wyoming County Circuit Clerk, said they plan on opening up to the public within the next couple of weeks.

“If we are going to share our misery here it’s mostly when we sneeze or breath heavy on each other, and this way you can see us plain and we can see and hear plain as day, and avoid direct breathing and sneezing on each other,” Stover explained.

Stover said he hopes this will help people feel a little safer as we ease back into normalcy.