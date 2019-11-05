Wyoming County football kicker making history this season as the first female player

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS)– From the stands, you may never know it, but the Wyoming East Warriors have someone special on their football field. For the last 21 years, the field on Friday nights had only boys playing under the lights and this year that has all changed. Lydia Crook made her football debut in week nine against Pikeview going 7 for 7 on extra points.

Head Coach Larry Thompson said thanks to Scott Cook, the resource officer at the school, they now have a fierce kicker.

“The day Scott came to me, we walked in the gym and I seen it was her and her kicking,” Thompson said. “She has tennis shoes and jeans on and I was like you know Lydia act like the basketball goal is a field goal post and you know just try to split the post. And it was right down the pipe.”

Thompson said after taking her to the field and her kicking a 37-yard field goal he knew he had to talk to her parents. Crook joined the team about a month ago and since starting in week 9 and 10 has gone 13 for 13. She said since joining the team she has gained brothers she never thought she would have.

“They’ve got my back for sure,” Crook said. “If anything happens they are always like you alright and I’m like yeah I’m good.”

Charlie Stewart and Blake Cook are just two of Crooks teammates. They both described her as not just a sister but a fierce player on and off the field.

“She’s a great teammate. When we first got her it was just crazy cause a girl playing football and kicking is just awesome,” Stewart said.

“Lydia she’s a very good teammate. She’s always talkative, she’s always smiling and happy around people,” Cook said.

Crook wants to let all girls know to not be afraid to try the same thing boys do.

“They can do it. They can show the boys up,” Crook said.

Crook along with the rest of the Warriors will host Liberty on Friday Nov. 8. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.