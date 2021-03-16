Wyoming County high school holds mental health training

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) — A local school puts its students’ mental health first.

Westside High School offered an optional training program for students on Tuesday, Mar. 16, 2021. The program was focused on helping fellow classmates talk through their mental health problems.

Principal Rhonda Thomas said this training was important for her students, who are more stressed than ever because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are being trained to give assistance and help to anyone who is considering suicide. Here at Westside, we are doing everything we can for the social and emotional wellness of our students,” Thomas said.

The training program is called Safe Talk. Thomas was impressed with the number of students who signed up for this optional program.