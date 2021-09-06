Wyoming County Labor Day festival comes to a close

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Labor Day celebrations are coming to a close after a fun-filled weekend in Wyoming County.

After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Pineville community were excited to get back out for their carnival featuring rides, games and a fireworks display to cap off the holiday weekend.

“We are thrilled to be back for the Wyoming County Labor Day Celebration and parade,” said parade chair Angel Lane. “It’s fantastic to see people out and about and getting back to normal just a tad.”

Lane said the town of Pineville and the volunteer fire department worked tirelessly to bring back its community tradition.

“To bring the celebration back to Pineville we’re thrilled,” Lane added. “I’s a tradition and we’re glad to see it continue.

The committee also worked to ensure proper COVID-19 precautions were taken ahead of the celebration.

“Stay with their group and hand sanitize and those kinds of things,” Lane said. “But, with it all being outdoors really helps with a lot of the concerns that people had.”