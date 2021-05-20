Wyoming County man accused of breaking into home, sexually abusing woman

KOPPERSTON, WV (WVNS) — A man is in jail on multiple charges, including sexual abuse, for allegedly forcing himself on a woman and breaking into her home.

Wyoming County deputies were called to a battery complaint at a home in the Kopperston area Monday night, May 3, 2021. When they arrived, the victim told deputies Richard Webb messaged her if she or anyone else was home. Court documents said Webb then walked into her front door, telling her he came “to visit her.” She told deputies she had no idea who he was until Webb identified himself.

The victim then told investigators Webb asked if she “wanted some.” Court documents said she replied yes, explaining she was scared Webb would hurt her since he said he would kill her before. The victim also told deputies Webb seemed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Webb then allegedly forced himself on her sexually and choked her during the incident. After he left, the victim then called 911.

Webb was arrested on charges of First Degree Sexual Abuse, Burglary, and Strangulation. He is in jail with his bail set at $50,000.