NORTH SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – A Wyoming County man is arrested following a four hour standoff with police.

Curtis Lester Jr. is in police custody after he began firing a gun in a Wyoming County home, which eventually led to an armed standoff with law enforcement.

According to a statement released by Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison, deputies tried to talk Lester into coming out of the house peacefully but Lester refused to cooperate.

After a four hour standoff which included assistance from West Virginia State Police, Lester was detained and arrested with no one getting hurt.

Lester is charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a residence, Wanton Endangerment, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The Wyoming, Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Raleigh County detachments of the West Virginia State Police assisted in the arrest. The State Police Special Response Team, Oceana Police Department and Wyoming County Emergency Response Center also assisted.