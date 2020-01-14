Wyoming County man arrested for alleged kidnapping, beating of woman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Pineville man is facing serious charges for allegedly kidnapping a woman.

The victim was interviewed by Wyoming County deputies on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Two days prior, she told them Jonathan Lee Cook, of Pineville, took her to Kopperston, where she claimed she was punched in the head several times. When she tried to fight back, she said Cook stabbed her.

At one point, the victim said Cook held her at gunpoint, telling her to get in his car. She said she was driven to Mathany, where she was reportedly beaten again. Later, the victim told deputies she was dropped off in Glen Fork and ran over by Cook with his car, knocking her over the hill.

Investigators found several cuts and bruises on the victim.

Deputies said Cook was in jail in Tazewell County. He was brought back to Wyoming County on Monday, January 13, 2020.

Cook is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping and malicious wounding. He is in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

New fee implemented for volunteers at Monroe County schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "New fee implemented for volunteers at Monroe County schools"

Local man plans to turn old hotel into affordable housing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local man plans to turn old hotel into affordable housing"

Meadow River Valley Association receives grant to redevelop old school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meadow River Valley Association receives grant to redevelop old school"

State Board of Education could change history requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Board of Education could change history requirements"

Richard Ojeda files tot run for U.S. Senate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Richard Ojeda files tot run for U.S. Senate"

Tina Russel files for House of Delegates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tina Russel files for House of Delegates"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News