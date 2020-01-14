Wyoming County man arrested for alleged kidnapping, beating of woman

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Pineville man is facing serious charges for allegedly kidnapping a woman.

The victim was interviewed by Wyoming County deputies on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Two days prior, she told them Jonathan Lee Cook, of Pineville, took her to Kopperston, where she claimed she was punched in the head several times. When she tried to fight back, she said Cook stabbed her.

At one point, the victim said Cook held her at gunpoint, telling her to get in his car. She said she was driven to Mathany, where she was reportedly beaten again. Later, the victim told deputies she was dropped off in Glen Fork and ran over by Cook with his car, knocking her over the hill.

Investigators found several cuts and bruises on the victim.

Deputies said Cook was in jail in Tazewell County. He was brought back to Wyoming County on Monday, January 13, 2020.

Cook is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping and malicious wounding. He is in jail on a $100,000 bond.