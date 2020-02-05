Wyoming County man arrested for attempted carjacking in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Wyoming County man is arrested for an attempted carjacking in Beckley.

Officers with the Beckley Police Department were called around 8:57 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 to a carjacking that happened in the parking lot of Raleigh General Hospital.

Dispatchers quickly identified the suspect due to the information that the female victim was able to provide.

Eugene Lane of Wyoming County was arrested nearby and taken into custody. Lane is charged with attempted First Degree Robbery. He’s being held in Southern Regional Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

The victim received minor injuries in the incident.

Lane could face a minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted.