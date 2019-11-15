Wyoming County man faces 30 counts of sexual charges involving young boy

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A man in Wyoming County is facing sexual assault, sexual abuse, and other charges involving a young boy.

According to court documents, the victim told investigators 62-year-old Tandy Shores Jr. sexually assaulted him multiple times. West Virginia State Police were informed the abuse happened from July 11, 2013 to August 22, 2013.

When interviewed by troopers, Shores denied the allegations, but stated he “may have accidentally sexually abused [the victim] when he was dizzy.”

Shores is facing 10 counts of first degree sexual assault and 10 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or person of trust, among other charges. He is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.