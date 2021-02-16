Wyoming County man facing charges for attempted arson

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Pineville man is facing multiple charges after Wyoming County deputies said he tried to choke a man and burn a home.

Investigators responded to Lum Hollow Road in Pineville on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. When deputies arrived, they noticed smoke coming out of a home and contacted the fire department.

Once the fire was out, investigators noticed what they believed was spray paint on the ceiling and various chemicals on the floor around the fire. They also found burn patterns on the floor which appeared to be from poured chemicals. This was where Kenna Smith was living.

Deputies later spoke with the victim who filed the original complaint. He claimed Kenna Smith came to his house and asked to borrow his truck. The victim said he told Smith no multiple times, that’s when Smith allegedly became aggressive and tried to choke him.

Smith was arrested on multiple charges, including First Degree Arson. He being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.