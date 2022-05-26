OCEANA, WV (WVNS)– One local town in Wyoming County is making improvements to the town park.

The Town of Oceana received $530,000 from the American Rescue Plan given to the town in two different installments. The first installment of $265,000 went to improve Gilliand Park.

The town paved the basketball and tennis courts, as well as the path between the basketball court and the amphitheater. They also made a concrete ramp between the amphitheater and the fishing dock near Laural Creek.

People in town really appreciate it, it’s something they can see. It’s just like water and sewer when you try to explain it to them they don’t really see it. Tom Evans, Mayor of Oceana

The second installment of the American Rescue Plan money will go toward improvements to Oceana’s water and sewer system.