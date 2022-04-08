PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– If you’re looking for a good book in Wyoming County – you won’t find the library where it used to be. The public library moved.



It is now located in the former Wyoming County Board of Education central office building. Pineville Library opened to the public back in 1973 on the second floor of the courthouse annex nearly a half-century ago.

The new space offers services in a Main Street location, across from the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department.

“We open up to the public on March 28th it is more accessible to the public to be able to come in and hopefully we’ll have what they want,” said library manager Debbie Wimmer.



Located in the county seat, the new facility now serves as the center of the county library system.