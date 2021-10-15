Wyoming County Schools start campaign to boost attendance

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Local businesses and the Wyoming County Board of Education are partnering up to encourage attendance in schools.

“Missing School equals Missing Out” is a new campaign aimed at boosting attendance in Wyoming County Schools.

The campaign has had some help from West Virginia “celebrities” too, including Governor Jim Justice and WVU Basketball Coach, Bob Huggins. The two filmed videos for students to see, encouraging them to stay in school. Local businesses are also putting up signs to remind the community the importance of good attendance.

Assistant Superintendent of Wyoming County Schools, John Henry, said increased attendance will help encourage normalcy in schools.

“We all want normal as much as we possibly can, and we know we are still dealing with a terrible, terrible time with our pandemic,” Henry said. “But as much as we can, create a normalcy for our students at school, we need to try to do so, and this is just a small portion of trying to do that.”

Henry said he hopes the campaign will encourage students to take advantage of the learning opportunities schools can offer.