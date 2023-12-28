MULLENS, W.V. (WVNS) — It’s a day a group of Wyoming County students could remember for the rest of their lives.

Teachers with Wyoming County Schools chose more than 40 students to go shopping with Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department deputies and others on December 9, 2023.

“These kids are awesome,” Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison said on Thursday, December 28, 2023. “They gravitate towards these officers and these people that go with us, wanting to hold their hands as they walk through the store and shop.”

Parents, teachers and even 59News staff tagged along to the MacArthur Walmart to help out the officers as they spent a few hours with the kids and, of course, filled shopping carts with toys during the department’s annual Shop with a Cop outing.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s Captain Tommy Blankenship said the shopping experience was eye-opening for many on the outing.

“There’s a lot of children that a lot of people may not realize are not going to have much for Christmas, even if anything,” said Capt. Blankenship. “With this program we do, it helps to bring some joy to children for Christmas, that they may not even get, otherwise.”

Sheriff Ellison said the kids had a great time at Walmart, but that the shopping trip also means a lot to law enforcement, as well.

“Officers get very, I’m going use the word ‘jaded’ in their life, because that’s when they’re on duty, that’s 98% of what they do, is dealing with the bad,” said Sheriff Ellison. “This just opens them up to a little bit, it ain’t all bad, what we do, when we wear the uniform.”