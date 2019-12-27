Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department receives a new Interim Sheriff

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s office announced their new Interim Sheriff on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The Wyoming County Commission considered five nominations during a special meeting.

Following an executive session, commissioners announced Deputy Randy Brooks will take over as interim sheriff. He will fill the position left vacant when Sheriff C.S. Parker passed away on Christmas Eve.

Deputy Brooks will hold the office until a new sheriff is elected and takes office in January 2021. At this time, Brooks is not expected to be on the ballot for the upcoming election in 2020.

