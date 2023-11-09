PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office report a potential scam is affecting Wyoming County locals.

In a social media post, officials with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office reported a telephone scam is being used to attempt to trick whoever answers the call. The call will start with someone acting as a Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office official stating the person on the other line has an active warrant for their arrest.

The messages also include a callback number, which is not the official number for the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office asks that you do not share personal information on these calls, as the information could be used to scam you.

If you have any questions regarding the validity of a call you receive from the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, call (304)732-8000 or visit the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office at 911 Cedar St. in Pineville, WV.