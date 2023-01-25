GLEN FORK, WV (WVNS)–A Wyoming County woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a state trooper.

According to the criminal complaint, State Police were called to the Fox’s Quik Stop in Glen Fork because witnesses saw a woman on the passenger side severely intoxicated.

Troopers found Cecilia Frady who they said appeared to be under the influence of meth.

At one point, Frady began to act erratically where she kicked the trooper.

When Frady was arrested, investigators found a box containing a substance consistent with meth.

Frady was charged with Possession of a Scheduled Substance and Battery on an Officer.