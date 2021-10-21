Wyoming County women charged with child neglect after 3-year-old found responsive

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Wyoming County women is being charged with child neglect after a 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive.

On August 25, 2021, Wyoming County Child Protective Services were put on a case regarding a three year old boy who had an apparent drug overdose. According to Alyssa Tuggle, the boy was prescribed Clonidine, for night terrors. In an interview with CPS, Tuggle stated she went out to smoke, and when she came back she noticed pills laying on the floor. She then went to check on the boy, who was unresponsive.

Tuggle took the boy to Raleigh General Hospital to be treated. Medical records state the boy was unresponsive and minimally responsive to pain. He was then placed on a Narcan drip, dopamine and an incubator where he was diagnosed with Clonidine overdose, respiratory failure, and an abnormally slow heartbeat. He was transferred from RGH to CAMC Women’s and Children’s Hospital for more serious treatment.

According to police, Tuggle changed her story a few times and stated she remembered leaving the pills out on the pill cutter where he could have easily accessed them.

Tuggle was charged with Child Neglect and is being held at Southern Regional Jail. Her bail is set at $5,000.