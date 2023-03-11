CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Girls State Basketball Tournament wrapped up today and two local teams squared off for the Class AA title.

The #2 Wyoming East Lady Warriors defeated the #1 Summers County Bobcats 57-41 to claim the 2022-23 state championship.

The Lady Warriors avenged their Sectionals loss to the Bobcats earlier in the season.

“We feel like we lost a lot of people believing in us after we lost to Summers County after sectionals and we knew it was either win or lose and go home. And we have a lot of seniors on our team this year and we were not ready to give up,” said Wyoming East Senior Colleen Lookabill.

“Anybody that plays Wyoming East knows you’ve got to stop Clark and you’ve got to stop Blackburn,” said Summers County Head Coach Chad Meador. “But when you try to do that aggressively, then you know basically we’re digging in to help, but when you dig in to help you got to close out (to the other players) in a hurry.”