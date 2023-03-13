NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS)– A career and technical center is showing off what it can offer students in the area.

The Wyoming County Career and Technical Center held a career fair at Wyoming East High School on March 13, 2023, to show middle school and high school kids what kind of education they offer.

The Career and Technical Center offers fields of study from Auto and Diesel Mechanics, to cosmetology, welding and much more.

Stacey Lusk, the principal at the Career and Technical Center, says either your goal is college or to enter the workforce straight out of school, the Career and Technical has a lot to offer for a student’s education.

“I feel it’s a great public tool for students to see the things we have to offer that they can’t always get to at our shops during the school year,” said Lusk.

This is the second career fair held by the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center, the first was at Westside High School earlier in the school year.