NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS)– From the court back to the classroom, four local girls’ basketball players returned to school as state champions.

The girl’s high school basketball state tournament wrapped up on Saturday and the AA state champs are the Wyoming East Lady Warriors.

The seniors on the 2023 team played in their third consecutive state championship game where they won twice, once in 2021 and again Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Two of those seniors, Kaylee Bane and Colleen Lookabill, said they are sad their playing days are over, but happy they ended with another ring.

“It’s been a little bittersweet knowing we ended it off with a big win,” said Bane.

“It was the happiest and saddest day because we won it, we ended off our senior year winning it but we also know we will never put on a Wyoming East jersey again,” added Lookabill.

Both Bane and Lookabill will not pursue a career in basketball in at the college level. They both plan on attending Marshall University in the fall.