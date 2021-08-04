Wyoming man making a difference through stuffed animals

MULLENS, WV (WVN S)– One Wyoming County man is making a difference all by collecting new or used stuffed animals. Nathan England is one of the Commissioners for the City of Mullens. He is asking people to donate used or new stuffed animals to give to law enforcement officer who will then give the toys to kids who may be displaced.

“A family member might get arrested or something bad may happen, like a house burning down, you don’t know. So the kids can get a little bit of comfort from police or law enforcement,” England said.



England said he will be collecting stuffed animals during the Mullens Community Yard Sale this weekend.

On Friday, August 6, 2021, he will be out from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and on Saturday, August 7, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The sale will be at the Mullens City Hall Parking Lot.