CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Chairman of the Hope Scholarship Board, State Treasurer Riley Moore, announced board members have approved his proposal to accept Hope Scholarships year-round.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, The Hope Scholarship Board approved a number of changes to improve the program, including a mandate for year-round application acceptance for the Hope scholarship. The previous rule set the application period to run from March 1 to May 15 each year, unless circumstances existed to justify a later submission.

To accommodate the year-round application window, a new percentage system will be put in place that determines the percentage of the Hope scholarship based on when the application is submitted. Applications submitted during the following times will receive the following percentages: March 1 to June 15 will receive 100% of the Hope scholarship annual award amount. June 16 to Sept 15 will receive 75%, September 16 to November 30 will receive 50% and December 1 to February 28 will receive 25% of the annual award amount. Any application submitted after February would be processed on current student eligibility. Existing Hope scholar holders will be required to submit their renewal application by January 3 for the next academic year.

“I’m thrilled the board has approved my proposal to ensure all eligible West Virginia students and their families have access to the Hope Scholarship Program regardless of when they make the decision to exercise their school choice options. Now that the Hope Scholarship Program has been up and running for more than a full year, combined with the significant amount of interest we have seen from across the state, it was time to extend the window for families to apply for the program to the maximum extent possible.” Chairman of the Hope Scholarship Board Riley Moore

The Hope Scholarship Program is an education savings account program available for kindergarten through 12th grade students. For more information on the Hope scholarship, visit the official website.