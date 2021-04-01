YMCA receives funding from Carter Family Foundation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The YMCA will continue to advance, thanks to a generous donation from a family foundation. On Thursday, April 1, 2021 the Carter family foundation donated $100,000 to the YMCA of Southern West Virginia.

This was a two for one matching grant, which means the YMCA had to raise $50,000 and the foundation would double it. They were able to get multiple benefactors from the community to help with the fundraising. Jay Rist, the CEO of the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, said the money will go towards their second phase of renovations on the building.

“We’re currently in the midst of wrapping up phase one, which included the total remodel of our top floor, which has become a true health and wellness floor. One of the big things for phase two is the addition of an elevator that will service all three floors, finally in our pre ADA building,” Rist said.