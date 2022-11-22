BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The YMCA of Southern West Virginia’s 46th Annual Thanksgiving Day Run happens at the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley. The event opens at 7 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning and offers something for everyone, according to organizers.

“We have a lot of marathon runners, runners in the area that constantly train at the complex, as well as college runners come in and run for it, and then people who just want to run and have fun with their family before they go eat Thanksgiving dinner,” YMCA-SWV Sports and Recreation Director Jason Logan said on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Registration is available online 45th Annual Thanksgiving Day Run/Walk – YMCA of Southern West Virginia (recliquecore.com) and at the YMCA on Main Street in Beckley on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, and from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Logan said.