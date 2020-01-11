You can file your taxes now instead of waiting until Jan. 28th

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 is the official day to start filing your taxes for 2019. However, Tony Martin with TR Tax in Beckley said the IRS will let you file beforehand.

“You can actually begin filing them and submit them now and they will just be kind of in a holding pattern until the IRS starts excepting those returns around then end of January,” Martin said.

Martin said it is important to remember all the proper documentation you need to file along with a drivers license or identification card.

“As well as social security numbers for every one that is going to be on the return, so yourself, your spouse and all your dependents,” Martin said. “And then of course all your wage and tax statements, your W2’s, 1099s and important stuff like that.”

While filing online has grown in popularity over the last couple years, Martin recommends scheduling a consultation or asking questions to a professional in the business if you get stuck online.

“The piece of advice that I always give is if you find yourself somewhere within that process of you second guessing yourself it may be time to go ahead and call someone, seek some professional advice to make sure you get it done correctly,” Martin said. “However for most tax payers that just have W2 income they should be able to go through the online programs without much issue what so ever.”