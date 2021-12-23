“You do not have to be alone in this” Southern West Virginia Fellowship resident offers advice on staying sober during the holidays

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The holidays can be a difficult time for people struggling with addiction to alcohol or drugs.

Christopher Bair is a resident at the Southern West Virginia Fellowship Home. He said one of the keys to staying sober during the holidays is realizing you are not alone. If you are struggling during this time, he said the best thing to do is to reach out to a support group and let people help you.

“There are actually people out there that care, you do not have to be alone in this,” Bair said. “There are people that want to see us succeed and recover from being an addict. It does not have to be a life struggle.”

Bair said support groups like the Southern West Virginia Fellowship Home and addiction hotlines are great resources for people struggling during the holidays.

The Southern West Virginia Fellowship Home is located at 201 Woodlawn Avenue in Beckley and can be reached at 304-253-1441. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration offers a free 24/7 hotline at 1-800-622-4357.