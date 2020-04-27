Your Local Election HQ: Wyoming County addresses absentee ballots

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Primary Election in West Virginia is now scheduled for June 9, 2020. West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced all voters are authorized to use an absentee ballot in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wyoming County Clerk Jewell Aguilar said the absentee ballot applications were mailed in Wyoming County. If anyone has not received an application they are asked to call 304-732-8000.

“Voting absentee is not required; it is merely a safe option for anyone concerned about COVID-19, while still exercising their right to vote in the safety of their own home,” said Aguilar.

Voters who want to cast their ballot in person can still do so. Early voting will be from May 27 to June 6 at the Oceana, Mullens, Hanover and Pineville locations. Regular polling places will be open on primary election day.

The last day to register to vote and be eligible to do so in the primary is May 19.