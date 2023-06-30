BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Volunteers with Christian Endeavor and the Sanctuary United Methodist Church are in West Virginia to help build and restore homes in the community.

Christian Endeavor has completed mission trips since 1997 and traveled all over the U.S as well as 43 different countries.

In West Virginia specifically, members have visited and worked on building sites for at least 13 years to help in this area.

The volunteers complete building projects such as home repairs, deck building, wiring, wall construction and much more.

“For Christian Endeavor, it’s about impacting communities and seeing a lasting change,” said Matt Ross, Mission Weeks Director with Christian Endeavor.

Not only do the volunteers learn important construction skills, but they help change lives for people with no place to live.

“This is definitely worth the time and effort to come out here,” said Dylan Zimmerman, a youth volunteer. “It’s really fun and even if it doesn’t seem like you’re doing a lot, the people you help really feel the impact.”

Janis Zimmerman, Director of Youth Ministry at Sanctuary United Methodist Church, said over five days, this group turned the house from uninhabitable to becoming somebody’s home.

“This is the best year of my entire summer every year,” said Zimmerman. “If you’ve never been on a mission trip; consider it, whether it be in your local community, nationwide or even international- you will be blessed and you will be blessing others.”

Christian Endeavor is currently working on eight different sites throughout West Virginia. The 18 volunteers first arrived on Sunday, June 25, 2023 and will be leaving on Saturday, July 1, 2023.