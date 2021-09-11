Zip-lining is one of the many activities offered at the Freedom Festival

GLEAN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– There is no shortage of adventure at this weekend’s Freedom Festival held September 10-12, 2021.

Our own fearless Izzy Post rode down the zip line available. In addition, activities such as canoeing, mountain bikes, 4-wheeling jeep rides, rock climbing, and more are available for the whole family through Sunday. We caught up with one zip liner after his first ride.

“It was really fun and I was, like feeling the air around me,” eight-year-old Wyatt Weymouth said.

Wristbands are needed for certain activities. Stop by a ticket booth to pick one up.