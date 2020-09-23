Newfeed Now: Remembering RBG; Major flooding in Texas

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects at the Supreme Court to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the women’s rights champion, leader of the court’s liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week.

The casket of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried at the U.S. Supreme Court, where it will lie in repose in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Other stories in today’s show:

ONE-ON-ONE WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP: Just days after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Donald J. Trump said he has a “pretty good idea” which woman he’ll nominate to the Supreme Court, but he hasn’t made the final decision yet.

HOUSTON FLOODING: Though most of rain in the Houston area is gone, many areas remain under water.

Shannon LaNier talks with a tow truck driver who has to be rescued… along with another tow truck.

SKYDIVING SUE: An Alabama woman who claims to live without a bucket list. But to celebrate her 80th birthday, Sue Westerfield accomplished a feat so daring, it’s a bucket-list staple.

