Newsfeed Now: Arkansas billboard gets national attention; 9-year-old boy wants a family to call his own

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – A Lodi, California police officer is getting viral attention on social media Thursday after body cam video was shared by the Lodi Police Officer.

Other stories in today’s show:

BILLBOARD GETS NATIONAL ATTENTION: A billboard in Harrison, Arkansas has grabbed the attention of thousands of people over the past few years. It’s an advertisement for White Pride Radio and ALT-Right TV’s website. Recently a video went viral showing a man carrying a Black Lives Matter sign and the reactions he received from many people who passed by him. KARK’s Alexis Wainwright reports.

TEACHER GOES VIRAL: Teacher Dana Kimmell had no idea her recent Facebook post would spread the way it did, growing to more than 40,000 shares on Facebook. KAMR’s Jason Britsch reports.

LOOKING FOR A FAMILY: A 9-year-old Oklahoma boy named Jordan is capturing the hearts of many across the country. His brother was recently adopted. Now, this 9-year-old just hopes he’ll soon find his own loving family. KFOR’s Lacey Lett reports.

Jordan hopes he will be given a place to call home.

