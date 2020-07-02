Newsfeed Now: Coronavirus concerns; Officers rescue dog from storm drain

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – U.S. employers added a substantial 4.8 million jobs in June, and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1%, as the job market improved for a second straight month yet still remained far short of regaining the colossal losses it suffered this spring.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

COVID-19 RESPONSE: The United States is now reporting record new daily coronavirus infections, with U.S. figures surpassing 50,000 cases a day for the first time, underlining the challenges still ahead as nations press to reopen their virus-devastated economies. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson joins the show to talk about his state’s response and response seen around the country.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

LAWMAKER TAKES ON FAUCI: In an appearance on Fox News Tuesday, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told host Laura Ingraham, “I don’t need his advice anymore,” when they were discussing the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci. KXAN’s John Engel reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

VIRAL POST: A photo recently posted to Facebook including two Manitowoc, Wisconsin business owners has sparked a protest along the lakeshore. WFRV’s Eric Richards reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.