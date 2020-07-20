Newsfeed Now: Kanye West holds political rally; Jellyfish invasion

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman on Sunday. WCBD’s Katie Augustine reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

VIRAL VIDEO: A liquor store in Lakeside, Colorado is receiving threatening phone calls after a woman recorded an incident inside the store Wednesday. The video has been shared thousands of times on Facebook and other social media platforms, showing Ruby Musso refusing to wear a mask, a violation of local health orders and store policy. KDVR’s Ken Clark joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

VIOLENT PROTESTS: Demonstrators returned to downtown Portland Sunday evening after a night of clashes and confrontations with law enforcement on both sides of the river. KOIN’s Elise Haas reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

JELLYFISH INVASION: “Stinging nettle” jellyfish have moved into the Gulf Coast waters. WKRG’s Bill Riales joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.