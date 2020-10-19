Newsfeed Now transforms for campaign coverage as election approaches

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – We are now 2 weeks away from the 2020 general election.

Both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger, and former Vice President, Joe Biden are ramping up their campaigns in key states in a final push to get voters.

Over the next two weeks, Newsfeed Now, a digital newscast streaming across all Nexstar stations’ websites, will transform its usual format and become to one-stop-shop for viewers to get the latest headlines from the campaign trail.

“Newsfeed Now has always allowed us to take users to places they don’t normally get to go. As Election Day inches closer, the stream will let us talk to reporters covering the major campaigns about the importance of their communities in deciding the country’s next president. The format will allow for a longer and more engaging conversation that we’re typically able to provide inside a traditional newscast.” says Austin Kellerman, Nexstar’s Director of Digital Content.

While there will be plenty of action, the show will cut through the clutter to bring the most important information to viewers.

The show will stream at 11:30 EST/10:30 CST and will be hosted by KARK’s Susanne Brunner and Hilary Hunt, and will feature WHO’s Dave Price & DC correspondent Jessi Turnure. The show will also feature reporters from Nexstar 175+ newsrooms from across the country.

“Because of Nexstar’s vast footprint across the United States, we’ll be able to take users across the country and hear from the local reporters who live in and cover those communities. There’s going to be a certain depth to this stream that you won’t find from other presentations with journalists who fly into a community, cover an event and then leave minutes later.”

As of Sunday night, at least 28 million Americans have already cast ballots either by mail or in person ahead of the Nov. 3 election, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. The record-shattering figure is being driven in part by concerns about crowds at polling sites on Election Day during the coronavirus pandemic.

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.