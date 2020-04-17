Bluefield Virginia Little League receives funding for upgrades

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)- Bluefield Virginia Little League brings some good news to the community. The June Oblinger Shott Foundation gave the little league two-hundred thousand dollars on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Jarried McFarland, President of the league, said they will now be able to put in some field lights. He said it’s a project that’s been in the works for two decades.

“To see the years just as the ones from 1981, the ones that helped build the field in 2001 bring their grandkids up here to play little league.. Two decades from now I want to be enjoying the fields at nighttime seeing my grandchildren,” McFarland said.