GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – If you’re ready for Bridge Day 2023, the New River National Park and Preserve has you covered. The date has been set for Bridge Day and ticket sales are either already live for some events, or coming soon for others.

After a triumphant return in 2022 following a two-year hiatus, Bridge Day is back again in 2023. The date has been set for October 21, 2023. The event will include known favorites and staples like the titular Bridge Day BASE Jump itself, along with others like:

Active SWV Bridge day 5k run The Active SWV Bridge Day 5K RUN starts on the New River Gorge Bridge and finishes in downtown Fayetteville, WV on October 21, 2023. The start line adrenaline is amplified by the stunning views of the New River Gorge! Proceeds benefit free Kids Run Clubs in the New River Gorge Region.

Into the Gorge Take an exclusive ride down Fayette Station Road to the historic Tunney Hunsaker Bridge to get a view of the base jumpers and rappellers from ground level while riverside. Be sure to bring your camera for some amazing shots, water and a small snack with you because there are not any food vendors at the bottom.

Rappelling & High Line If walking across the bridge isn’t extreme enough, consider rappelling or the high line. Those with experience can sign up for rappelling as an individual or a team. Those without experience can always do the high line.

Bridge Walk A unique experience and view all in one, Bridge Walk offers guided tours of the New River Gorge Bridge from the catwalk 25’ beneath the Bridge.

Whitewater Rafting See the BASE action from the river and experience the thrill of class IV whitewater! Although the Gauley River typically steals the show in the fall, the New River offers one of the best views of the BASE jumpers while fulfilling your own adrenaline rush. Most rafting companies offer special Bridge Day deals, so catch them while you can!



Of course the highlight of the day is watching or participating in the BASE jump, where skilled jumpers take a leap of faith off the New River Gorge Bridge.

For interested potential BASE Jumpers, registration opens July 1st, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For Tandem Tickets, you can visit TandemBase.com for more information and bookings. Availability is limited to 16 spots and fills quickly.

For more information about Bridge Day 2023 and links to where tickets can be purchased, visit the official Bridge Day website here.