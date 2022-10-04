GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Chilly weather is not that far away and neither is Winterplace’s 40th winter ski season!

Winterplace Ski Resort announced today, October 4, 2022, their new improvements for the 2022/2023 winter ski season both on and off the slopes.

With Winterplace being the most accessible and affordable ski resort in the Southeast, the resort is the perfect place for beginners to learn to ski and more advanced skiers and riders to improve their technique with 100% snowmaking and over 90 skiable acres.

To kick off its 40th Anniversary season, Winterplace is developing an action-paced event schedule to extend the outdoor fun beyond the ski day. Families can look forward to a special Anniversary Celebration this season and other exciting activities like cardboard sled races, pond skimming, family weekends and more.

One of the biggest improvements at Winterplace this season is a complete redesign on the ski rental department and shop. The equipment rental process has been streamlined, cutting down the time it takes to actually get on the slopes for guests, which means even more time on the slopes. The overall equipment has been upgraded to the latest ski and snowboard trends and new Winterplace merchandise is available.

Construction is currently underway on a new Progression Terrain Park, which will be located on its own separate slope and accessible by a dedicated chairlift, something the resort has not had for years. This year the resort has also replaced many of its water pumps and pipes throughout the mountain to increase its snowmaking power and efficiency.

Winterplace is introducing a discounted pricing structure as an alternative to the tradition seasonal pass for the 2022/2023 winter season.

The new “Wild and Wonderful” frequent skier pass can be purchased for $79 which provides $25 off every all-day or evening lift ticket purchases, all season long. The pass is the perfect choice for guests that plan on skiing more frequently this winter and seeking a budget-friendly option to purchasing multiple lift tickets, but who are not quite ready to commit to a season pass.

For more information call 800-607-SNOW or visit Winterplace.com.