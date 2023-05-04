CASS, WV (WVNS)– The Greenbrier River will be hosting the 34 American Lung Association’s Greenbrier River Trail Bike Trek.

According to the ALA’s website, this weekend ride will be a three-day, 66-mile cycling event starting Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21 at the Greenbrier River Trail. It is designed to help raise funds and awareness for lung health in West Virginia.

All cyclists are invited, and the registration fee is $50 for standard riders, while virtual riders will be $40. The fundraising minimum per person is $550. Meals, lodging, and transportation is included, as well as sag service, medics, and mechanics.

For more information on registration, visit 2023 Greenbrier River Trail Bike Trek – American Lung Association.