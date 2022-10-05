GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Hunting has long been thought of as a right of passage for some. A way to bring families together for others. Maybe just a way to enjoy mother nature in Appalachia in all her glory.

Some West Virginia hunting seasons are already in session, but more are just around the bend!

According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) Hunting and Trapping Guide, different hunting seasons span across the entire year. However, the animals available to be hunted or trapped differs.

When some people think of hunting, their minds lean towards the common white-tailed deer, squirrel, and even turkey. What outdoor novices may not realize, is the sheer amount of Mountain State critters than can either be killed or trapped, and the strict seasons in which they fall under.

Birds like the Ruffed Grouse can only be hunted from October 15, 2022, to February 28, 2023. Another bird, the Bobwhite Quail, can only be shot from November 5, 2022 to January 7, 2023.

There are different seasons when animals can be hunted versus when they can be trapped. For example, Racoons can be hunted from October 15, 2022, to February 28, 2023. This is an earlier start date then when you can begin trapping, which begins on November 5, 2022.

Certain animals can be hunted and trapped simultaneously within one season. Bobcats can be both hunted and trapped from November 5, 2022 to February 28, 2022.

Each season in West Virginia includes a daily bag limit, possession limit, and season limit. The daily bag limit is how many of that particular animal can be killed in a calendar day. The possession limit is the number of a single animal you can have in your possession at one time; it is a combined total of your daily take and anything you have at home. The season limit is the amount of one animal taken for the entire season.

Below is a list of the different animals and their respective season dates across West Virginia.

Wild Boar (Gun Only) (Split Season) – October 22 to October 29, 2022 & February 3 to February 5, 2023.

– October 22 to October 29, 2022 & February 3 to February 5, 2023. Wild Boar (Archery & Crossbow) – September 24 to December 31, 2022 & February 3 to February 5, 2023.

– September 24 to December 31, 2022 & February 3 to February 5, 2023. Deer (Buck Firearms) – November 21 to December 4, 2022

– November 21 to December 4, 2022 Deer (Archery & Crossbow) – September 24 to December 31, 2022

– September 24 to December 31, 2022 Deer (Antlerless) – Split seasons running from October 20 to December 31, 2022.

– Split seasons running from October 20 to December 31, 2022. Deer (Muzzleloader) – December 12 to December 18, 2022

– December 12 to December 18, 2022 Deer (Youth) (Split Season) – October 15 to October 16, 2022 & December 2 to December 27, 2022

– October 15 to October 16, 2022 & December 2 to December 27, 2022 Deer, Bear, and Turkey (Mountain Heritage) – January 12 to January 15, 2023

– January 12 to January 15, 2023 Bear (Archery & Crossbow) – September 24 to December 31, 2022

– September 24 to December 31, 2022 Bear (Gun) – Seasons run from September 3 to December 31, 2022 on a county-by-county basis

– Seasons run from September 3 to December 31, 2022 on a county-by-county basis Bear (Youth) – October 15 to October 16, 2022

– October 15 to October 16, 2022 Turkey (Fall) (Split Season) – October 8 to October 16, 2022 & October 24 to October 30, 2022 & October 24 to November 13, 2022

– October 8 to October 16, 2022 & October 24 to October 30, 2022 & October 24 to November 13, 2022 Turkey (Spring 2023) (Bearded Only) – April 17 to May 21, 2023

– April 17 to May 21, 2023 Turkey (2023 Youth Season) – April 15 to April 16, 2023

– April 15 to April 16, 2023 Squirrel (Black, Gray, Albino and Fox) – September 10, 2022 to February 28, 2023

– September 10, 2022 to February 28, 2023 Squirrel (Youth Season) – September 3 to September 4, 2022

– September 3 to September 4, 2022 Ruffed Grouse – October 15, 2022 to February 28, 2023

– October 15, 2022 to February 28, 2023 Bobwhite Quail (Hunting closed on Tomblin WMA) – November 5, 2022 to January 7, 2023

– November 5, 2022 to January 7, 2023 Cottontail Rabbit – November 5, 2022 to February 28, 2023

– November 5, 2022 to February 28, 2023 Snowshoe or Varying Hare – November 5, 2022 to February 28, 2023

– November 5, 2022 to February 28, 2023 Ring-necked Pheasant (cock birds only) – November 5, 2022 to January 7, 2023

– November 5, 2022 to January 7, 2023 Raccoon (Hunting) – October 15, 2022 to February 28, 2023

– October 15, 2022 to February 28, 2023 Raccoon (Trapping) – November 5, 2022 to February 28, 2023

– November 5, 2022 to February 28, 2023 Red Fox/Gray Fox (Hunting & Trapping) – November 5, 2022 to February 28, 2023

– November 5, 2022 to February 28, 2023 Bobcat (Hunting & Trapping) – November 5, 2022 to February 28, 2023

– November 5, 2022 to February 28, 2023 Mink/Muskrat (Trapping) – November 5, 2022 to February 28, 2023

– November 5, 2022 to February 28, 2023 Fisher (Trapping) – November 5, 2022 to January 31, 2023

– November 5, 2022 to January 31, 2023 Beaver (Trapping) – November 5, 2022 to March 31, 2023

– November 5, 2022 to March 31, 2023 Otter (Trapping) – November 5, 2022 to February 28, 2023

– November 5, 2022 to February 28, 2023 Crow (Nuisance Crows) (Split Season) – October 1 to November 19, 2022 & January 1 to March 4, 2023

– October 1 to November 19, 2022 & January 1 to March 4, 2023 Coyote (Hunting) – All Year

– All Year Coyote (Trapping) – November 5, 2022 to February 28, 2023

– November 5, 2022 to February 28, 2023 Skunk/Opossum/Woodchuck/Weasel/English Sparrow/European Starling/Pigeon – All Year

– All Year Skunk/Opossum/Weasel (Trapping) – November 5, 2022 to February 28, 2023

There are still some animals across the Mountain State that do not have an open season attributed to them. This is mainly due to either their endangered species status or a repopulation project in progress. Song and insectivorous birds, owls, hawks, falcons, and eagles are unable to be hunted or trapped at any time in West Virginia. Heavy fines and possible jail time is the result of hunting a prohibited animal.

Before you head out into the woods or down that trail, make sure you are well aware of all rules and regulations while hunting. Most importantly, stay safe!

For more information on specific bag limits and WV hunting and fishing regulations, you can go to the WVDNR website and find the 2022-23 West Virginia DNR Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary!