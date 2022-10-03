FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fishing in Fall can be one of the most beautiful, natural scenes you can find yourself in and with the new list top fall fishing spots in the U.S. from FishingBooker you can pack your tackle box and head on over to the New River Gorge!

The history of the New River Gorge being the second oldest river in the world is enough reason to give it a visit. With it now being named the second best fall fishing spot in the U.S., there is no reason not to cast your line in its waters.

During the fall, the New River’s waters are the perfect temperature for walleye, bass, crappie, carp, musky, catfish and is exceptionally good for smallies.

Sunrise, sunset and even night fishing maintains perfect conditions to fish in the New River Gorge waters.