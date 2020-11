COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) -- The Independence Patriots Football Team have made it to the second round of the playoffs without even playing a post season game yet. Head Coach John Lilly said it has been a very eventful season with a lot of canceled games.

"The last week of the season we had two games canceled that we were going to play that week because of COVID. Then we found out who we were playing in the first round of playoffs and then that was canceled," Lilly said.