Jim Holland gains Hall of Fame status after 24 years with Minor League Baseball

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Jim Holland had a long career in baseball, specifically with the Princeton Rays. Holland had a 24 year career as a General Manager with minor league affiliates for the Cincinnati Reds and most recently, the Tampa Bay Rays.

On Monday, June 29, 2020, he was gathered by friends and family to receive his plaque for his induction into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame. He received many accolades over his years, but said this is the highest honor.

“It’s a very great honor. It really is the ultimate to work in baseball for all these years with great peers in the league and the city I love so much. This is just, this is the ultimate,” Holland said.

Holland announced his retirement from baseball just a few months ago and is looking forward to his next adventure. He is also hoping he gets to continue to watch baseball in Princeton.