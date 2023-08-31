RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –With Labor Day marking the official end of the summer season, Lake Stephens beach and splash pad will be open for the last weekend.

Molly Williams, director of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, reminds water lovers to come to the beach ..or to the splash pad…to soak up the last bit of sunshine at Lake Stephens.

“The Aqua Park is open for 45- minute sessions, then, the beach is open, and the splash pad is our modified splash pad, but it’s still open and super fun,” said Williams. “We started out chilly and cold, but we’re ending with a bang. The weather should be great this weekend, and we’re hoping for nice crowds and nice weather.”

When the gates close on Labor Day, they won’t open again until Memorial Day weekend.