MiLB Teams in West Virginia need the help of their fans

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Minor League Baseball is very important in the Mountain State and unfortunately by the end of 2020 there is a chance that all 4 minor league teams may not have a home here.

Minor League Baseball gives players an opportunity to make it to the majors, but with 42 less teams, players’ odds become even more slim.

“The contraction, if it goes through will go from 162 teams down to 120 teams and there would be league realignments,” said Rocky Malamisura, the Bluefield Blue Jays General Manager.

This contraction wouldn’t just hurt players but also the surrounding communities that benefit from these teams.

“Last year between Bluefield and Princeton there was almost 250,000 dollars of charitable in-kind or direct cash benefit to local charities,” Malamisura said.

All hope is not lost. For fans that want to save minor league baseball, there is some things you can do.

“What were asking our fans to do is contact their local state and federal legislature and let their feelings be known about baseball and the impact is has on their communities” Malamisura said.

Until the contraction is finalized fans can look forward to cheering on the Blue Jays at Bowen Field for the 2020 season.