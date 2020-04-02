Minor League Baseball players to receive $400 weekly stipend from MLB amid COVID-19 pandemic

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The pandemic is affecting everyone, especially minor league baseball teams across the country. But some help is on the way for those players.

Although there is no baseball across the board, Major League Baseball announced they will pay players in farm systems, which include Bluefield and Princeton.

Although there is no spring training due to COVID-19 concerns, Bluefield Blue Jays General Manager, Rocky Malamisura, said every minor league player will receive $400 paid every week through May 31, 2020 and some peace of mind when it comes to their health.

“The big thing is they keep their medical insurance,” Malamisura said. “This will definitely help these young men get through the shutdown of baseball.”

As for the official return, Malamisura said the majors are hoping to come back in June, with the minors following shortly thereafter. But it all depends on how the pandemic plays out.