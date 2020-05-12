New date set for outdoor youth league sports, teams begin to plan

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced Monday, May 11, 2020, he is allowing low- contact, outdoor, youth league sports to begin on Monday, June 8, 2020. The original date was set for June 1, but Governor Justice thought it was best to move it back a week. The Governor is focusing on low-contact, outdoor sports for now. He said sports like basketball and football will most likely not be starting back that early.

“We hoped we could do it on June the 1st, but now we are going to target June the 8th. That would be primarily for baseball and softball, maybe soccer,” Governor Justice said.

Although guidelines for how these sports can come back were not released, Doug Leeber, the President of the Beckley Babe Ruth League, said they are in the process of figuring out plans.

“There has been discussion about sanitizing equipment, how we are going to try and prep the kids with their own pieces of equipment for that night. They will go through some sort of cleaning ritual for that night and get them sanitized again,” Leeber said.

They are also brainstorming ways to keep the kids six feet apart in the dugout to maintain social distancing. Leeber said they also moved registration for the season online to avoid close contact with anyone.