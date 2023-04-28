GHENT, WV (WVNS)– New River Gorge will be hosting their Rim to Rim Race, calling all interested runners to join.

According to runsignup.com, on May 6 from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. runners will begin on the south side of Fayette Station Road and will finish at Adventures on the Gorge. Interested racers should prepare for a descent and climb of 1,300 ft with the steepest point being a 20% incline. Racers are welcome to walk the course but should still keep a 20-minute mile pace to complete the event. Racers will check in at the finish line and will be provided a bus ride over to the starting point.

Registration for the race ends on Wednesday, May 2. If you want the opportunity to zip your way through New River Gorge rim to rim, May 6 is the time to do so.